Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 336,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

