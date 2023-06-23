Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.1% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

