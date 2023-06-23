Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.98. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 252,617 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

