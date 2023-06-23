Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $56.05

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.05, but opened at $54.67. Logitech International shares last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 151,248 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Logitech International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 105.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after buying an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

