London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Buys 9,359 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,592 ($109.94) per share, with a total value of £804,125.28 ($1,028,951.09).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand acquired 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($111.15) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,567,481.23).

On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.17), for a total transaction of £804,543.48 ($1,029,486.22).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,654 ($110.74) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,325,728.57).

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.36), for a total transaction of £713,646 ($913,174.66).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand purchased 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,370,115.16).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($112.03), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($276,709.53).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand purchased 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($109.46) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($540,713.50).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.74), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,080,762.92).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($108.57), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($972,164.94).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($107.68), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($934,318.04).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,446 ($108.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5,990.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,052 ($90.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,384.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,812.23.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($117.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,425 ($120.60).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

