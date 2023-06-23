Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $61.37

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.37, but opened at $59.80. Lumentum shares last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 656,495 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

