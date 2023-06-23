Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Down to $39.64

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $36.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 105,596 shares trading hands.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

