Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

MPC opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.