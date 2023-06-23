Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

