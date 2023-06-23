Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,331.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,344.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,329.06. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

