Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 824 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

