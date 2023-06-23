Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,755 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 975.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

