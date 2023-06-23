Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires New Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $20.97 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

