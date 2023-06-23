Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.