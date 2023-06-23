Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,059 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.