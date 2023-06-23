Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

