Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

