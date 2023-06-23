Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

Littelfuse Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $275.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.64.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

