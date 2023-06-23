Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.