Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $372,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $735.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.46 and a 52 week high of $748.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.