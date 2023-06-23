Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.70 and a 200-day moving average of $233.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

