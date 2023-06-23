Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 431 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 130.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

