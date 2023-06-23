Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.