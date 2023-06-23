Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down to $42.42

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.42, but opened at $41.16. Match Group shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 832,639 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

