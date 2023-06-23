Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 578 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.