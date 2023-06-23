MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,241.51 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.46 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,149.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.