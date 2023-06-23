Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $53.00. The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.42. Approximately 44,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 310,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

