MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,424 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

