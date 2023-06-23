Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

