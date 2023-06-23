Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New $245,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $479.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

