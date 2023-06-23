Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

