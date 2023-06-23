MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $110,761.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,381 shares of company stock worth $1,431,445 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.