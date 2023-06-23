Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

MCHP opened at $83.12 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

