Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $339.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

