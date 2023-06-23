Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 117,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,365 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $339.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

