Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is General Partner Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

General Partner Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.6% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.58. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.