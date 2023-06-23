Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $339.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

