Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

