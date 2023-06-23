Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $339.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.58.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

