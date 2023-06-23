Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $339.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.58. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

