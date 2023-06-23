Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $218.35 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.