Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $283.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

