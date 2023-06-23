Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,038 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,077 shares of company stock worth $13,045,378. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

