Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

