Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 4,832 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

