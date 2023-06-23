Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

