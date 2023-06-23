Mission Wealth Management LP Has $159,000 Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $543.30 million, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

