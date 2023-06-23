Mission Wealth Management LP Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Natera by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $89,374.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $436,050.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,050.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,889 shares of company stock worth $1,320,677. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

