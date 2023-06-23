Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $209,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after acquiring an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

