Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

